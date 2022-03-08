‘Euphoria’: Actress Who Plays Lexi Has Incredibly Famous Parents

If you watch Euphoria, you would know that Maude Apatow’s Lexi Howard had a bit of a breakout moment during Season 2. Amidst the talk about the show, some fans were surprised to learn that Apatow already had some major connections to Hollywood before joining Euphoria. More specifically, her parents, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, have been well-known figures in the industry for years.

Due to her parents’ roles in the entertainment industry, Apatow is no stranger to the business. Mann is known for her acting roles and has appeared in movies such as Knocked Up, Big Daddy, 17 Again, and The Other Woman. As for her husband, Judd Apatow, he’s made a name for himself as a director of some of the funniest films you know and love including Funny People, Trainwreck and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Wait I just found out that the actress that plays Lexie is a nepotism baby omg 😭 her mom is Leslie Mann and her dad is a movie director lol pic.twitter.com/s3Mh5QERgC — girl idk… (@MeriemIsTired) February 21, 2022

The couple, who wed in 1997, has even worked alongside each other on a number of projects such as Knocked Up and This Is 40, the latter of which was released in 2012. Interestingly enough, the Euphoria actor got her start on Knocked Up and was able to work with both of her parents and her younger sister, Iris Apatow. In both Knocked Up and This Is 40, the two Apatow sisters played the daughter of Mann’s character, Debbie. 2007’s Knocked Up, which starred Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen, marked Apatow’s feature film debut.

While her parents have been working on comedies for over a decade, Apatow’s own acting career has flourished lately. That’s largely in part due to her role on one of HBO’s most popular shows to date, Euphoria. During an interview with The Columbus Dispatch, Apatow spoke about what it was like to work with her parents. The 24-year-old was promoting her film The King of Staten Island, which was directed by her father, and addressed how she wants to establish her own brand outside of her parents’ shadows.

“I’m always thinking I need to keep going,” Apatow said. “I don’t know how to say this without sounding emo, but I’m pretty hard on myself. I should stop and be happy sometimes, but I’m very “onto the next” mindset.” She continued to say that her mother and father have been supportive of her career, and her dad has even been urging her to write. The actor added, “He’ll give me writing advice, even though I don’t always take it. He gives really good advice, even though I don’t like to tell him that. I instinctually have to be like, “I don’t agree with that,” but he’s right, most of the time.”