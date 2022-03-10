‘Euphoria’ Star Reveals Eating Disorder Struggles Amid Past Adult Film Work

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry was one of the breakout stars from the second season. Long before she starred in the HBO hit though, Cherry made over 200 adult films. While working in that industry, she developed an eating disorder after an agent criticized her face and body.

“It all started when this agent that I had when I was in porn said to my face that I was fat. He said, ‘Everyone says that you’re fat and the fastest way to lose weight is by not eating,’” Cherry, 24, told Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper on Wednesday, reports USA Today. She was only 18 at the time her agent made the comments.

“It just turned into an eating disorder cause I was so young at the time,” Cherry continued. “No one in my whole life had ever said that I was fat, and then it just became an obsession.” Cherry’s diet included just one green juice a day and less than 200 calories.

The actress changed her eating habits after talking with a friend and no longer following a vegan diet. She said it was “crazy how much” her eating disorder took over her brain. “Something that I had to do was stop all of my food obsession,” Cherry continued. “I had to stop being vegan. Once I stopped being vegan and stopped all of the calorie counting and everything… My body became so much more toned, and I have a way nicer body now.” Chery said she was “miserable” and “just not treating my body well.”

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson cast Cherry as Faye, a heroin addict who moves in with Fez (Angus Cloud) and Ashtray (Javon “Wanna” Walton). This was her first acting role. She also signed a contract with the modeling agency Anti-Agency London in January and made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week last month.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Cherry said Levinson asked her about auditioning for Euphoria. “He was so excited about working with me and I was so shocked,” Cherry explained. “The casting company said, ‘The creator really wants to audition you.’ So, I came in, and he said, ‘I thought you were really funny on Instagram and was hoping you’d be good.’ I’d always thought of myself as funny but didn’t know anyone was following on that level.”

Cherry hopes that Euphoria is just the start of her acting career and is interested in showing Hollywood what she can do. “This wasn’t an easy role, so I’m hoping that anytime there’s a weird, blonde person, people will try to hire me,” she told The Daily Beast. “It’s weird. Something came up in my life and now I’m going to follow it wherever it goes. I’ll always love the adult industry, but it’s not going to be my focus for a while. My main focus is definitely acting.” Both seasons of Euophia are available to stream on HBO Max. The show was renewed for a third season.