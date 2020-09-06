✖

Ethan Peters, a YouTube star and beauty influencer who created the Ethan Is Supreme channel, has died, according to his friends and colleagues. Peters was 17. It is not clear what the cause of death was, but one of his friends, musician Ava Louise, the makeup artist was struggling with addiction. Louise called Peters her "best friend in the entire world" and her "twin flame."

Louise announced Peters' death on Instagram and Twitter Saturday, sharing a photo with her friend. She said she spoke with Peters over FaceTime the night before his death and felt bad that she had to cut the call short. "This is the worst pain I ever felt," she wrote "[I've] lost friends but never a best friend. Ethan saw me through my lows and celebrated my highs with me. He was so much more than what you all saw online."

Louise said his parents helped her when her own parents had not "been the best," so she asked their fans to respect their privacy. "Ethan f— Peters I’m gunna make sure you legacy lives on you were meant for so much, the smartest teenager I knew," Louise wrote. "I hope there’s an afterlife and you’re doing wild s— up there I really f— do."

On Sunday, Louise criticized other social media users who were making "gross" remarks about Peters and his struggles with addiction. She called out a few media outlets for reporting on his death without providing resources to readers who may need help. "Ethan had an addiction and addiction should not be shamed," Louise wrote. "I’m openly discussing his cause of death to save the next kid from a perc. He was so bright and so smart. He needed to live. He was more than his demons and you all are to. Please get help. Call 1-800-662-4357." The number she included is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline.

Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared. I just wish I fucking tried harder I fucking wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn’t enable a single pill he popped. — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 6, 2020

There have been no posts about Peters' death on his own social media channels, notes E! News. However, other social media stars have joined Louise in mourning his death. "We just talked a couple days ago, when you sent me a video of the disposables that had just come in from your visit here," influencer Grace Anne Auten wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with Peters. "F—. I f— hate it here. I wish I could say more..but there just aren’t any words. I love you. I believe you’re still here for me."