Eric Decker Shuts Down Twitter Troll Who Accuses Him of Cheating on Jessie James Decker

Eric Decker and wife Jessie James Decker recently welcomed their third child together in March and are the picture of #couplegoals, but that didn’t stop one Twitter troll from accusing the former NFL star of cheating on his wife, a claim Eric promptly shut down.

“I know people who are friends of the girls he’s hooked up with/have seen him in the clubs with girls who are not Jessie,” the user wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Eric replied with a parenting joke, writing, “Sorry lady the only club I’ve been jammin is The Mickey Mouse Club House! (That’s a kids tv show for the non parents) Make sure your ‘friends’ check their facts.”

Sorry lady the only club I’ve been jammin is The Mickey Mouse Club House! (That’s a kids tv show for the non parents) Make sure your ‘friends’ check their facts 👍🏽 //t.co/V7qaZ5ESvc — Eric Decker (@EricDecker87) September 26, 2018

Jessie has also joked about cheating rumors in the past, at one point uploading a photo to Instagram of chopped up sausages and a knife.

“Sometimes I like to send pictures to Eric with little reminders of what would happen if he ever cheated,” she wrote back in 2016. “Hope everyone has a good day.”

Aside from shutting down trolls, the Deckers are currently enjoying being a family of five with baby Forrest, 6-year-old daughter Vivianne and 3-year-old son Eric Jr.

Eric recently retired from the NFL after playing for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, and Jessie told E! News that she loves having her husband around more often.

“It’s been so good having him home,” she shared. “I love being able to wake up to him every day and just be together as a family, it just feels good.”

“It’s great to have him around, football or no football, he’s just the most help I’ve ever experienced, or seen firsthand in a man and in a father, he goes above and beyond,” the mom of three added. “I’m constantly impressed by how much he can do. He’s such a great dad.”

The singer told PEOPLE in September 2017 that her relationship with Eric is as strong as ever and that they have grown together over the years.

“We just like each other and we always have and it continues to strengthen,” she said. “I think we’re such great parents together — I could not have picked a better partner to have kids with. We parent so well together and besides parenting well together, we both just are still madly in love with each other and we genuinely enjoy each other’s company.”

