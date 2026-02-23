Rebecca Gayheart Breaks Silence on Estranged Husband Eric Dane’s Death

Rebecca Gayheart is speaking out following the death of her estranged husband, Eric Dane.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 54, took to her Instagram Story with a message of gratitude following the Grey’s Anatomy actor’s death on Thursday at the age of 53 following a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“I am so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community,” Gayheart wrote alongside a Story featuring numerous framed photos of her life with Dane. “There aren’t words to express our gratitude.”

Gayheart, who welcomed daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, with the Euphoria star, concluded, “You are truly holding us up during this difficult time.”

Dane and Gayheart tied the knot in 2004, and in 2018, the Jawbreaker actress filed for divorce after nearly 14 years of marriage. In March, the couple unexpectedly dismissed their divorce after a seven-year separation, and a month later, Dane announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Gayheart explained on the Broad Ideas podcast in November that while she and Dane remained separated, calling off the divorce was a symbol to their daughters that they would stand by family even “when times are at their worst.” She explained, “We tell them, ‘We show up for people no matter what. He is our family. He is your father.’”

In December, the Urban Legend actress penned a candid essay for The Cut, further detailing the unique dynamic between herself and Dane.

“I care about him deeply,” Gayheart wrote. “We had a really lovely marriage for a long time—we were married for 15 years—we created two beautiful girls. But also, lots of s—t went crazy in our relationship, and it wasn’t good.”



“We separated, but we never got a divorce,” she continued. “We were about to and then didn’t. We haven’t lived in the same home for eight years; he’s dated other people, I’ve dated someone.” (Dane was dating photographer Janell Shirtcliff prior to his death, while Gayheart has been romantically linked to Peter Morton.)

“It’s a very complicated relationship, one that’s confusing for people,” Gayheart acknowledged. “Our love may not be romantic, but it’s familial love. Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him. That I’m going to do my best to do right by him. And I know he would do the same for me.”