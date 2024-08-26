Eric Andre has had a number of injuries throughout his career, be it his Adult Swim talk show or his time filming Bad Trip. According to PEOPLE, Andre says getting hurt is pretty common, especially when John Cena is involved.

"I got through the shelf okay, but we forgot to sandbag the shelf – the frame of the shelf – so the metal frame tipped over and knocked me in the head. I got a concussion and went to the hospital," Andre tells the outlet. No five-knuckle shuffle required.

He has also had injuries away from the studio, accidentally busting his hand through a window he was trying to break with a hammer. "I was trying to hammer the window, but my whole hands went through," the comedian adds. "It sliced me up, and I had to get stitches. I had to go to the hospital for that."

The Adult Swim star calls the experience of his show "torture" at one point, essentially revealing the reactions they're getting on there are legitimate. "Even if they did thorough research, they watch every episode, they're super fans, once you sit in that chair, and explosives are being detonated, and flying African hissing cockroaches are coming out of my coffee mug? It doesn't matter how prepared you are," Andre adds.

Considering how many times Andre has been gunned down in the series, that alone would be traumatizing. Not to mention the amount of times other people get shot or smashed or speared through a wall in the course of filming.

"We've gotten it to the point where it doesn't matter how prepared you are," he says about the ten years he's had behind the desk. "Once the torture begins, everybody's going to react in a genuine way. We don't ever want people playing along."

The suffering he's endured has earned him a pair of Emmy nominations at 2024's edition of the annual awards. "We've been doing the show for over 10 years, so to even just get the acknowledgement of the nomination [is amazing]," he adds. "But I get a little superstitious about this stuff. I'll celebrate if I get one of those trophies in my hand."

He then ends the chat by saying he'd love to have Ghislaine Maxwell as a special guest in the future. "She's got stories to tell," he says.