Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead in L.A. Overdose Incident

The LA comedy scene has lost a beloved member. Comedian Fuquan Johnson is among three dead following a house party gone wrong. TMZ reports that Johnson was at a gathering at a home in the Venice section of the area over the weekend. At some point during the evening, cops were called and upon arrival, they discovered four attendees who appeared to be dead or taking their last breaths. Johnson, 43, and two others – Enrico Colangeli (Rico Angeli) and Natalie Williamson, 48 and 33 respectively – were pronounced dead on the scene.

Johnson was well known in the LA comedy circuit. He’s most known for Comedy Parlour Live, as well as writing several other projects. He’s friends with many other comedy-heavy-hitters, including Joey Diaz, Donnell Rawlings, Jay Pharoah, Jeff Ross, Chaunte Wayans.

Another woman, fellow comedian and model Kate Quigley, who was the recent girlfriend of Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker, was also present. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Thankfully, she’s expected to pull through. Comedian Brian Redban shared an update on Quigley’s condition via Twitter with a screenshot of their most recent text conversation where Quigley let him know she’s OK.

Johnson and Quigley appear to be close friends as there are several photos of the two together on social media in recent years. Sadly, Johnson’s death is a result of cocaine laced with fentanyl, or at minimum a contributing factor. Autopsies will be complete for him and the other two victims. The outlet notes that LAPD Homicide’s division has also been notified, but it’s unclear what, if any, their involvement will be.

Wayans, a member of the legendary comedy Wayans family, shared her condolences on Instagram regarding Johnson’s death. “If I can sum up the pass [sic] few weeks,” she captioned a photo in part along with a crying-faced emoji. The photo also included another comedian who passed recently.