Emma Watson's Mystery Boyfriend Identified

Emma Watson reportedly has a new man in her life. Up until now, her supposed new beau's identity was a mystery. But, a new report from the Daily Mail has shed some light on who Watson's rumored boyfriend is. Not only did they share his identity, but they also reported that the pair's reported relationship is actually on quite a serious track.

According to the Daily Mail, Watson's mystery man is California business owner Leo Alexander Robinton. Watson and Robinton were spotted kissing in London back in October, the publication reported. As the outlet continued to report, the couple's relationship is apparently pretty serious. Watson has reportedly already introduced Robinton to her parents, Jacqueline and Chris. "Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private," a source told the Daily Mail regarding the couple's reported relationship. "After they were pictured kissing in October Leo removed himself from all social media in an attempt to protect their romance."

"But his closeness with Emma didn't go unnoticed by his colleagues at the time, who were shocked to see Leo in the arms of a world-famous actress," the insider added. The same source also shared that Watson reportedly introduced Robinton to her parents and that it was a sign that she's "serious" about their relationship. They said, "They went for a meal together back in December at The Ivy restaurant in St John's Wood not long after Emma and Leo first met." When asked for comment regarding this new report, a spokesperson for the Harry Potter star said, "I'm afraid I do not comment on speculation regarding Emma's private life."

Just like her spokesperson shared, Watson does typically stay mum when it comes to her private life. Back in March of 2017, Watson herself described why she keeps her personal life private, particularly when it comes to her relationships. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor explained that she not only stays mum to maintain her privacy, but she also does so in order to avoid a paparazzi "circus."

"I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways," she said. "I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."