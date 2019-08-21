Celebrity Couples

‘Harry Potter’ Fans Are Buzzing Over Emma Watson Possibly Dating Former Castmate

Hold your breath, Harry Potter fans. There may be a couple coming your way that’s sure to get all of the Muggles’ attention. Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the series, shared a picture with Emma Watson, the actress who took on the role of Hermione Granger. The two were in the middle of a guitar lesson headed by Felton.

This has sent Harry Potter fans into a craze as many are wondering if the two could be on the fast track to beginning a romantic relationship.

One user initially posed the question, “Are Tom Felton and Emma Watson… dating???”

This began a storm of speculation of what could be if a Slytherin and a Gryfinndor member got together.

“Well that’s a bigger twist than almost anything in the books!,” another user responded.

This, though, isn’t the first time the former castmates shared photos of themselves together.

Going back to 2018, Watson posted a picture of the two riding a long board together. There was also a photo she sent out in February that was captioned, “Friends capture you the best.” Felton was the one who took the photo.

The two starred in all eight of the Harry Potter movies in the series. In the films, Watson’s character was best friends with Harry and Ron Weasley, who was played by Rupert Grint. Felton’s character was in an opposing house and served as a thorn in Harry’s side throughout the series.

However, it looks as though Watson and Felton aren’t letting their differing Harry Potter roles get in the way of their friendship… or relationship?

