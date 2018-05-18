Emma Thompson Slams Reporter Asking Her About Royal Wedding

Emma Thompson did not want to talk about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding when she has a new movie to promote, so she shut down a reporter who insisted on asking about the Royal Wedding.

During an interview with a Sky News reporter, the 59-year-old Oscar-winner was asked about the Royal Wedding, even though she is not related to Harry or Markle and does not know them. In fact, she said the only wedding on her mind is her son’s upcoming nuptials next year.

“[There’s] not a single thought about it in my head to share with you, I’m so sorry,” Thompson said, reports the Daily Mail.

The Love, Actually actress continued, “I haven’t even… It doesn’t occur to me actually, my son is getting married next year so I am much more sort of dealing with that but really I have nothing to say about it.”

When asked if she wishes Harry and Markle good luck, Thompson said she did, but stressed she does not know them.

“Obviously, yes, but I don’t know them. Stop it, just stop it okay,” Thompson told the Sky News reporter. “Stop doing the ‘Let’s talk about the royal wedding.’ Just give the poor kids a break.”

Thompson was on the red carpet this week to promote her new BBC Two movie, Richard Eyre’s adaptation of King Lear, co-starring Anthony Hopkins and Tobias Menzies. According to Deadline, the modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s play will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. after it debuts in the U.K. Hopkins stars as the title character.

Thompson’s next projects include Johnny English Strikes Again and The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

Last week, Variety confirmed that Thompson joined the voice cast for Missing Link, along with Stephen Fry and the previously cast Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis. The stop-motion film is made by Laika, the studio behind ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings.

Thompson is also working on Late Night, which will co-star Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy and Amy Ryan. The project finds Thompson as a late night talk show host whose career changes after she hires her first female writer, played by Kaling. Kaling wrote the script. Nisha Ganatra, who directed Jennifer Aniston’s Cake, will direct.

As for the Royal Wedding, it takes place on Saturday morning at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.