John Cena Paid Tribute to Oscars History By Stripping Naked

There's always something crazy that happens at the Oscars, the last notable being the infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock slap debacle. This year was no different. John Cena gave out the Oscar for Best Costume Design in practically nothing. Host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to pay homage to the 1974 streaking incident involving the late Robert Opel, who ran naked behind an unsuspecting David Niven onstage, who was introducing Elizabeth Taylor at the time. After the laughter simmered, Niven said proudly: "Well, ladies and gentlemen, that was almost bound to happen … But isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?"

At the 2024 ceremony, as the talk show host was giving the signal, Cena popped his head out from behind and whined that he "feel ashamed" and that it was a "tasteless idea." Cena added: "Dude, I don't wrestle naked, I wrestle in jorts." Kimmel responded: "Jorts are worst than naked."

Cena moved onstage in front of the mic, covering his manhood. "Costumes, They are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is. I can't open the envelope!" he said with a gasp.

As a trip down memory lane, in 1974, at The 46th Academy Awards, Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor who was presenting the award for Best Picture, He began a speech, noting that the world was "having a bit of a nervous breakdown," and that film is an escape from reality. There's some commotion coming from the crowd, and then a man appears from stage right wearing nothing but his mustache runs and across the screen. He throws up a peace sign during his streak. The show continues as if nothing happened.