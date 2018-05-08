Emma Stone and Justin Theroux at 2018 Met Gala Spark Romance Rumors

Emma Stone and Justin Theroux are sparking romance rumors, after being seen leaving a Met Gala after-party together.

As reported by The Blast, Stone and Theroux were spotted attempting to avoid cameras by leaving the event seconds apart, but were caught climbing into the same SUV together.

The two are co-stars now, starring in the upcoming Netflix series Maniac, so it is possible their relationship is purely platonic; however, reports have indicated that their relationship developed into a romance while they were working together.

They were also seen eating sushi together on what was presumed to be a date, and back in March they sat with one another during a Paris Fashion Week event.

At this time, neither Stone nor Theroux have commented on the status of their relationship.

Theroux split from former Friends actress Jennifer Aniston back in February, with the couple releasing a joint statement that explained their separation “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement continued. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Finally, the couple added that they “look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Interestingly, there is speculation that Aniston and Theroux were never married at all. Reportedly, no official marriage records exist for the couple, despite investigations from multiple news outlets.

The rumors they were never even legally married are only bolstered by the reports that Theroux was once quoted as saying marriage is “just a piece of paper.” Many feel that this has been why the couple found it so easy, logistically at least, to part.

Another factor that reportedly worked against them was their affinity for living on opposite ends of the U.S.

“Jennifer loves her life in Los Angeles, and if anything, she has grown more attached to being there,” a source said. “Justin is not that comfortable or happy in Los Angeles all the time. He loves New York and always has.”

“Jen tried the whole living in New York City thing with Justin, but at heart, she is a California girl. New York City just wasn’t ever going to be home for Jen … [Theroux] spent most of his time [with friends in New York],” another source claimed. “Encouraging Justin to spend as much time as he wanted in New York City is what doomed the marriage. Jen thought by doing so, spending time without her would make Justin miss her more.”