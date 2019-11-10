Eminem’s Daughter’ Hailie Jade Mathers Says ‘Good Morning Chicago’ in Scenic New Selfie

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers has continued to post some glam snaps of herself on Instagram. This time, she posted a selfie that not only showed off her latest look, but it also showcased the Chicago landscape. Mathers, had a bit of an artsy take on her recent Instagram snap, which she posted on Nov. 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Nov 10, 2019 at 6:09am PST

The 23-year-old posed in front of a makeup mirror to take the shot, which she captioned with a simple, “good morning Chicago.” Mathers’ interesting Chicago-centric post definitely fits into the Instagram aesthetic that she’s going for. In her bio, she writes that she’s “attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing.” In short, her selfie definitely fits that bill.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Naturally, her other Instagram posts fit that bill, as well. In fact, many of Mathers’ latest Instagram posts have got a lot of people talking lately. To celebrate Halloween, she showcased her costume for the night, which was a spot-on Ariana Grande get-up, complete with the singer’s classic ponytail hairstyle. She captioned the post with seven emoji diamond rings, an obvious tie to Grande’s “7 Rings” hit.

Most recently, she also started a conversation about a possible change to her hairstyle on Instagram. To spark up the convo, she posted a glamorous shot of herself from a getaway to Lake St. Clair and wrote, “thinking about what I wanna do to my hair.. I haven’t dyed it in 3+ years [scream emoji].” Well, her fans certainly had some thoughts about a possible hairstyle change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Nov 5, 2019 at 12:40pm PST

One fan wrote, “Are you thinking of going blonde? You look great with blonde and brown hair [heart eyes emoji].” Another user made a suggestion that is perfect for the season, as they wrote, “Burgundy for the fall and winter is always so pretty!” Yet another fan had some advice, “Gorgeous! Maybe go darker, I went lighter a few months ago and I was over it! Either would look good you!”

Aside from an interest in the influencer lifestyle, Mathers has expressed her excitement for the beauty industry, too. But, ultimately, in an interview with the Daily Mail that was originally published in June 2018, the Michigan State University graduate said that she was unsure what path she wants to travel post-graduation.

Even though she’s not sure what she wants to do right now, it’s clear that Mathers is enjoying curating that beautiful Instagram feed.