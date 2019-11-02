Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Reveals Second Halloween Costume

Hailie Jade Mathers rocked fans’ worlds when she revealed her Ariana Grande Halloween costume, but she didn’t stop there. On her Instagram Story Thursday, Mathers revealed her look for the actual Halloween night celebrations. As captured by a fan account, the 23-year-old influencer opted for a simple cat costume for the occasion. She wore a furry black top, black cat ears and painted-on-whiskers. She also painted her nose up to look feline-like and also had some fun with her eyeshadow to complete the look.

She added a “Happy Halloween” filter on the photo, which also added tiny jack-o’-lanterns around her face.

Just days before, Mathers unveiled her Grande cosplay, and it made all kinds of waves online. She pulled her hair up into a high ponytail, put on some thigh-high boots and added a flannel sweater dress to round it out. She also held a sucker, to recreate one of Grande’s most memorable paparazzi photos. It was simple but caught a lot of on-lookers’ eyes.

View this post on Instagram 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Oct 28, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

“I couldn’t pull that off but that’s an amazing outfit,” an admirer wrote.

A second wrote, You’re so beautiful.”

Another fan, who loved her style, asked “WHERE DID YOU GET THIS DRESS!!!!!!??? i have been looking for exactly that!!!!”

It even got Grande’s attention, who approved by commenting a ring emoji.

The ring emoji was a reference to the pop star’s song “7 rings.” Mathers had used seven diamond ring emojis as the caption on the picture.

Aside from the Grande appearance she was going for, some fans also thought she inadvertently looked like YouTuber Jenna Marbles.

“Why does Eminem‘s daughter dressed as Ariana look exactly like [Jenna Marbles]??” one Twitter used asked once the photos went viral.

Another added, “So you’re telling me this ain’t Jenna Marbles?”

Mathers has yet to follow-up her Grande pictures with a new post onto her grid.

