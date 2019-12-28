Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Reveals Her Favorite Picture From Her Birthday Party Photoshoot

Hailie Jade Mathers uploaded so many shots from her 24th birthday party on Wednesday, but there was one she saw that was worth singling out. Of the nine pictures selected by Mathers, who is the daughter of Eminem, the one she pulled out as her favorite was a bit unlike the others. While many of the shots saw her lounging around a roller skating rink, this one took a different perspective.

View this post on Instagram if i A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Dec 25, 2019 at 2:57pm PST

The photo, shown above, sees the young social media influencer standing in the rink’s arcade playing a claw machine. Her back is to the camera but her face is seen in the mirror on the back of the game. She rocks her ’70s inspired jumpsuit and sunglasses for the shot.

“Out of the NINE pics i posted today, this is one of my faves,” Mathers wrote in her Instagram Story, referring to the photo.

As for the photo’s official caption, it is only “if I.” While that may seem vague and peculiar, it’s actually part of a longer message that Mathers was laying out over the course of her photo blast. Over eight of the nine birthday party pictures, which were taken by Erika Christine, Mathers wrote out the message “It’s my party and I’ll post if I want to.” That’s a reference to the 1963 Lesley Gore song “It’s My Party.” The Quincy Jones-produced track — which was written by Walter Gold, John Gluck Jr., Herb Weiner and Seymour Gottlieb — famously included the lyric “It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to” in its chorus.

The caption is a reference to some users might being irked that she spammed so many pictures into her feed at once. However, she’s previously warned fans that she is just “attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents [her] life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing,” per her Instagram bio.

She wrote in January: “sometimes i might post different pics from the same day bc i like them. [I don’t know] why i feel the need to explain myself but ya so.”

Among the birthday shots were a few with her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock, as well as plenty of solo shots in retro outfits.

