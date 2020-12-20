Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Drops Perfect 'Mean Girls' Reference as She Goes Christmas Shopping

✖

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, has a very popular social media profile. She uses it to highlight her daily life while also dropping quotes from popular films. A recent example featured Hailie showing off her knowledge of Mean Girls, the comedy starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Tina Fey.

Hailie posted a photo on Instagram that showed her sitting in the passenger seat of a luxury ride. She had on black pants and matching boots, which she put on display with a foot on the dashboard. She topped off the ensemble with a comfortable sweater and bucket hat. "get in loser, we’re going (last minute christmas) shopping [zany face emoji]" Hailie wrote. "seriously though, how is there only 5 days till Christmas (& my birthday [surprised emoji])?! how many of you still have shopping to get done?"

The comment of "get in loser" references the film Mean Girls and comments made by the main characters. This moment has spawned several memes in recent years, with them all featuring high-profile figures uttering the famous line. For example, there were several versions prior to the 2020 Presidential Election that included both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

Of course, the memes were not solely political based. Many also featured Spongebob Squarepants, aliens and characters from the animated Rooster Teeth series, Red vs. Blue. Even regular Twitter users have gotten in on the fun with comments about "getting in" their respective vehicles and going to get tacos.

Mean Girls quotes aside, Hailie has continued to provide entertainment for her fans on social media. She has celebrated the holiday season with several photos, including ones that featured her picking out her first real Christmas tree and enjoying the days leading up to the holiday. She also highlighted a new tradition in her life.

"Sooo since I’m back & it’s the most wonderful time of the year…I wanted to share my experience getting my first real Christmas tree!" Hailie wrote in one Instagram post. "This past weekend I went to the cutest little Christmas tree farm & got a tree (& cider from a food truck [face savoring delicious food emoji]) and it made me even more excited for the season. It’s definitely going to be a weird Christmas with everything going on, but it was nice to add a new tradition in when old ones might not be happening."