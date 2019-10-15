Eminem Gave Elton John an Extremely NSFW Wedding Gift

Eminem gave Elton John “the crown jewels” of a wedding gift. Sitting down with The Guardian for an in-depth interview ahead of the release of his memoir Me, the pop musician, 72, answered a round of celebrity-submitted questions, including one from his good pal Eminem asking if he and his husband David Furnish have used the NSFW wedding gift he got them following their 2006 civil partnership.

“Ah, no. Eminem bought me and David matching c–k rings when we got married. That was his gift,” John revealed. “They sit there, like the crown jewels, in this beautiful box on satin cushions. They’re wonderful to look at. I don’t know if any guests we’ve had have used them. God, I hope not. They’re kind of sacrosanct.”

“The fact they came from Eminem makes it even better. It’s very him, as is this question,” he continued. “I call him up every couple of months, and every time he picks up the phone he says the same thing: ‘Hello, you old c–t, how are you?’ Justin Timberlake says the same thing, actually.”

John had first opened up about the unusual wedding gift back in 2017 during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, during which he also opened up about how his friendship with the rapper was sparked.

“He was accused of being homophobic by so many people because of his lyrics, which I thought was nonsense. I came out and supported the fact that he isn’t [homophobic] and I appeared on the Grammys with him, doing ‘Stan,’” he explained. “We became friends. We’ve been amazing friends ever since. He’s an amazing guy. I just adore him.”

“When David [Furnish] and I did our civil partnership, I got this package from Eminem,” he continued. “It shows you how homophobic he isn’t! It had two diamond encrusted c–k rings on velvet cushions. I have to say, they have remained unused!”

John and Furnish first met in 1993 at a dinner party in Windsor, with the musician telling Parade in 2010 that he was “immediately” attracted to Furnish.

“I was attracted to David immediately,” he told the outlet. “He was very well dressed, very shy. The next night we had dinner.”

More than a decade later, in May of 2005, John popped the question at a dinner party at one of their Windsor home, with the couple becoming one of the first UK couples to form a civil partnership on Dec. 21 of that year. Nine years later, in 204, the couple married once same-sex marriage became legal in the UK.