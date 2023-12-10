Eminem Death Hoax Alarms and Infuriates Fans

It was a scary and confusing weekend for Eminem fans, who saw their favorite rapper targeted by a bizarre death hoax online. Social media users noticed on Saturday that Marshall Mathers' death date had been added to his Google results, but it was listed as Sunday – following day. For some, it was a threat as much as anything else.

A screenshot posted online shows the "overview" at the top of the Google results with a prominent death date listed – Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. The user who posted it on Saturday wrote: "WHY IS EMINEM DEAD TOMORROW WHAT THE F-." The tweet went viral with others wondering how this happened. It's not uncommon for a celebrity death rumor to get out of hand online, but it is rare for a death date to be decided in advance. Some wondered if it was written there as an obscure threat to the rapper for some reason.

WHY IS EMINEM DEAD TOMORROW WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/xPLbNpscZX — Festive Funky 🎄☃️ (@EscapeVeIocity) December 10, 2023

Fortunately, many outlets have now confirmed that Eminem is alright and is not in any danger. His death date was changed on Wikipedia, which is the source for the Google overview. Here's a look at how the internet at large reacted to this odd mistake.