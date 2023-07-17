Eminem Surprises Crowd at Ed Sheeran Concert in Detroit

Fans attending Ed Sheeran's concert in Detroit on Saturday truly lost themselves in the music when Eminem surprised his hometown crowd for his first Detroit concert appearance in years. The rapper joined Sheeran on stage at Ford Field for a pair of surprise songs, including "Lose Yourself" and "Stan," with Sheeran, who is currently embarking on his Mathematics Tour, initially setting the appearance up by stating that he was a big fan of the rapper's and wanted to perform a "cover" of one of his songs.

That song was Eminem's "Lose Yourself," which Sheeran told the crowd he and his band had only rehearsed earlier that day. After playing down expectations by telling the crowd, "let's see how it goes," Sheeran launched into the first few seconds of the song before a hooded figure emerged from beneath the stage. That mysterious figure was Eminem himself, who joined Sheeran for the remainder of "Lose Yourself" as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Ed Sheeran brought out Eminem at his Detroit concert, where they performed 'Lose Yourself' and 'Stan'. 🤩🔥🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/zIQUI7WVCV — Adithya (@iam_AdithyaM) July 16, 2023

Detroit concertgoers got treated to more than just that one song, though, Sheeran telling the crowd, "and I said, 'you can't come on in Detroit and do just one song.' Do you want another song?" The duo went on to perform a rendition of "Stan," Eminem's 2000 hit, with Sheeran filling in Dido's vocals during the chorus. Following the performance, Eminem said, "Detroit, I missed you. I appreciate you, Detroit. I love you!"

Eminem's surprise appearance took social media by storm. Reacting on Twitter, one person said, "this was the greatest surprise ever!! Had such a blast last night!" Another person called the moment "unforgettable," writing that it was "one of my personal fav music moments of my life." Somebody else added, "Eminem knows how to make an entrance, and the crowd erupted like it is really the greatest moment in their lives. Thank you, Ed Sheeran."

While Eminem's appearance on stage was certainly a pleasant surprise, it wasn't necessarily shocking. Sheeran and the rapper have quite the history together. As Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in November, Sheeran joined the musician on stage to perform "Stan." Over the years, the pair have also collaborated on a number of tracks, with Sheeran appearing on Eminem's songs "River" and "Those Kinda Nights," and Sheeran featuring Eminem and 50 Cent on "Remember The Name."