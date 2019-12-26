Eminem’s Daughter Whitney Scott Mathers Steps out for Sister Hailie Jade’s Birthday Party

The daughter of rapper Eminem has returned to social media. Earlier this week, Whitney Scott Mathers posted a trio of pictures to her Instagram account celebrating the birthday of her sister, Hailie Jade Mathers. It was her first post to the photo-sharing app since late September, and fans were happy to welcome her back to the platform.

“Feelin’ groovy,” Mathers wrote in the caption to go along with the skating rink photoset while she sported rollerblades in each of the photos. Both Mathers and her and her boyfriend completed the look by donning some retro outfits.

“Glad to see you back. Hope you had great fun,” wrote one user in the comments, while another added that they “love the 70s aesthetic” of the photos.

Mathers is the daughter of tattoo artist Eric Hatter and Kimberly Anne Scott, the ex-wife of the rapper. She was adopted by Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, while Scott was getting treatment for drug addiction. She was born in 2002 in the midst of the rapper’s bitter (and very public) divorce from Scott, though he adopted her within a year of her being born.

Eminem has mentioned Mathers a few times in his lyrics. The first was on “When I’m Gone,” which appeared on his 2006 album Curtain Call, and the second was in the 2009 song “Deja Vu.”

While she’s not as prolific on social media as her adopted sister, Hailie, who has attained “influencer” status, she has amassed a substantial following, who all seemed happy to see her posting once more.

The day after Thanksgiving last month, Hailie Jade posted an Instagram Story where she thanked friends, family, and fans for their support, while encouraged everyone to take stock of what they’re grateful for as the year comes to a close.

“Just posting this to say how thankful I am for my life & everyone in it,” Mathers wrote. “I hope everyone had a wonderful day & had the chance to step back to really live in the moment & be thankful for something.”

Never one to shy away from social media himself, Eminem also made headlines last month after he tweeted out a photo of a dollar bill that had the word “BONER” scrawled on the back.

“I’m bout dat cheddah,” he wrote.

While cryptic, the image was retweeted more than 40,000 times since then. After that, he became embroiled in yet another feud with Nick Cannon, who has fired off several diss tracks at the “Real Slim Shady” rapper.