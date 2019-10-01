Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Mathers Gets Candid in New ‘Golden Hour’ Photo

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott Mathers returned to Instagram to share another candid snapshot, revealing that getting the perfect “golden hour” photo is not as easy as it looks. In the first three hours since she shared the photo on Monday, it received more than 57,000 likes. The 23-year-old has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Sep 30, 2019 at 4:39pm PDT

“I tried harder than I’d like to admit to get a ‘golden hour’ photo today,” Mathers wrote.

The post earned hundreds of comments from her fans, mostly complimentary. Many thought she got the perfect photo she was aiming for.

“Well, you did it! looking like a pot of gold,” one person wrote.

“Always love your makeup looks,” another wrote.

“[Definitely] Golden! Must be a nice sunset,” another fan chimed in.

This was Mathers’ first Instagram post in a week. Back on Sept. 23, she shared a photo from Detroit to mark the first day of fall.

Not all of Mathers’ Instagram photos are perfect though. Earlier this month, she shared a picture of herself wearing a MISSGUIDED and Forever 21 outfit, paired with a green Topshot purse. Unfortunately, the photo did not give fans the best look at the accessory, since she held it backwards.

“This is my ‘I accidentally held my purse backwards for the picture’ face. It’s a cute purse from the front I swear,” she wrote in the caption.

Mathers is a student at Michigan State University. Her parents are Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott.

In a 2018 interview with The Daily Mail, Mathers said she still has a close relationship with her father.

“Of course, we are very close,” she told the outlet.

Eminem frequently raps about Mathers in his work. He dedicated the song “Castle,” featured on Revival, to her, notes PEOPLE. The song was written as letters to his daughter. In one part, Eminem expressed guilt for making her the subject of previous songs.

“I said your name but always tried to hide your face. This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you but damn. I never knew it’d be like this. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it,” Eminem rapped in the song. “You ain’t asked for none of this s—. Now you’re being punished? Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public.”

Photo credit: Getty Images