Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Embraces Her Inner Slim Shady, Dresses up Like Him

✖

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is embracing her inner Slim Shady and did so by sharing a photo of that on social media. Jade is very active on social media and her followers usually make some sort of reference to her dad almost every post, but this time, she gave them a little nostalgia. In the photo, Jade dressed up in a similar look to her father when he attended a premiere and fans loved every bit of it.

"This was on stories but i felt like it deserved a place on the feed [pink heart emoji]," she captioned the image. Her followers loved the look with one writing, "Hailies album gonna be [three fire emojis]," while someone else said, "Shady Lady [red heart emoji]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

Her father rocked a similar look — minus the eyeshadow — when he attended the premiere of his film 8 Mile. While Jade wore a deep colored-red eye shadow, her father sported glasses with gold frames. Jade also shot the picture from an angle that really shows off the similar features she shares with her father as well, only adding more for followers to talk about.

(Photo: Jeffrey Mayer, Getty)

Jade is the daughter of Eminem and Kimberly Anne Scott. The rapper also has custody of Alaina, his sister-in-law Dawn's daughter, and Whitney, Kim's daughter from a previous relationship. Alaina has a sizeable following on Instagram, with over 12,500 followers, while Jade sits at 2.1 million. On Jan. 12, Alaina told fans she booked a trip as a way of helping her mental health adding it gives her something to look forward to. She assured her followers she will pay attention to coronavirus regulations while traveling.

"I realize not everyone has the ability to just do this and that we're living in the middle of a global pandemic, but please don't forget your mental well-being is important too," she wrote. She added that traveling is what makes her happy and then asked her followers what makes them happy. Jade also took some time to herself during the pandemic spending six months away from social media. She said she found herself spending way too much time on her phone instead of enjoying other things and decided to step away. Now that she's back, she's not only posting regularly to Instagram, but she's now on TikTok and her followers are loving her posts.