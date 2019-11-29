Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Thanksgiving Message for Her Fans

Instagram influence Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of rapper Eminem, wished her followers a Happy Thanksgiving on her Instagram Story late Thursday. In the post, the 23-year-old thanked her family and fans for their support. She noted that the holiday is a great moment to look back and reflect at what she has to be thankful for.

“Just posting this to say how thankful I am for my life & everyone in it,” Mathers wrote. “I hope everyone had a wonderful day & had the chance to step back to really live in the moment & be thankful for something.”

The post included the message “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Mathers’ Instagram message came a few days after she shared her previous Instagram post. Last week, she shared several pictures of herself wearing the same ensemble as she walked around Chicago. She joked that the photos showed her step-by-step process on how to get a taxi. In each of the photos, she wore a stylish beige leather jacket from Lulus.com, carried a Chloe bag and donned black Steve Madden heels.

Mathers has more than 1.8 million followers. According to her Instagram bio, she is “attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing.”

The Instagram star is one of Eminem’s three daughters. Her mother is Kimberly Anne Scott, whom Eminem was married to from 1999 to 2001, and briefly again in 2006. Eminem also has custody of Alaina Marie Mathers, 26, the biological daughter of Kim’s sister Dawn; and Whitney Scott Mathers, 17, Kim’s daughter from another relationship.

Eminem himself is also busy on Instagram. On Nov. 20, he caused a stir when he suddenly posted a photo of a $1 bill made to read “BONER.” “I’m bout day cheddar!” the rapper wrote in the caption.

Last month, Eminem was questioned by the Secret Service because of the lyrics to “The Ringer,” the opening track on his album Kamikaze. The song includes lyrics that could be perceived as a threat to President Donald Trump.

“‘Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists,’” he raps in “The Ringer.”

Documents obtained by BuzzFeed revealed that the Secret Service also met with Eminem to discuss lyrics from “Framed.” In that instance, they were acting on a trip from a “concerned citizen” who was discovered to be a TMZ employee.

The Secret Service later decided not to take any steps against Eminem in the case.

Photo credit: Getty Images