Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Sends Fans in a Frenzy With Latest Announcement

Hailie Jade Mathers is expanding her range! The 24-year-old Instagram model announced on Tuesday that she is planning on making some make-up tutorials and other videos this year. Fans are even hoping to see her make the jump from Instagram to YouTube.

Mathers made one of her usual Instagram posts on Tuesday, showing herself perking up with a morning cup of coffee. The daughter of rapper Eminem sat at a pristine white counter holding a small disposable cup, her smile widening as she got her caffeine dose.

“Before coffee vs after coffee,” she wrote with a smirking emoji.

View this post on Instagram before coffee vs after coffee 😅 A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Feb 18, 2020 at 7:55am PST

Fans showered her with compliments on the two photos, which picked up over 114,000 likes in under a day. Many praised her laid back look — a camouflage-print over-shirt with the sleeves cuffed and a black T-shirt underneath. As always, Mathers’ fingernails and make-up were on point, and some fans asked for tips.

“Your eye brows are perfect!! What do u use??” one fan asked.

“What makeup line do you use? Might you do a tutorial or just show what products you use? Looking fabulous as always! You’re completely flawless,” added another.

To fans’ surprise, Mathers responded to the question, saying that she hopes to put out some tutorials within the year.

“Thank you!! yes, I’m hoping to get into making some sort of makeup videos this year,” Mathers confirmed.

As for the more specific eyebrow question, she wrote: “[Anastasia Beverly Hills] brow powder duo and the clear brow gel!”

Fans went wild for the good news, thanking Mathers for her advice and eagerly anticipating her more detailed releases.

“OMGGG please do make a makeup tutorial we would LOVE that,” one follower wrote.

“You definitely gotta make a YouTube vlog,” added another.

“I would definitely watch every single one,” commented a third.

So far, Mathers has not specified what platform she might make videos on and what the format would look like. Many assumed that she would mirror other creators, posting snapshots of her life on Instagram as she has always done, but sharing more personable, long-form videos on YouTube.

The model is proven to work, as many other influencers make a living that way. Both platforms are compatible with advertising as well as partnered promotions, and Mathers is already well-established with a few of her favorite brands.

So far, we can only speculate about her plans. Stay tuned for updates on Mathers’ expanding content output.