Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Stuns in Sweater Dress, Thigh-High Boots in Latest Instagram Photo

Instagram influencer Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of rapper Eminem, shared a pair of new photos from a photoshoot with silver thigh-high boots and a matching cream-colored outfit on Friday. The post came a few days after previous photos showed her donning zebra-print heels. Late last month, Mathers was among the many celebrities to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

"Walkin' into the weekend like... " Mathers wrote in the caption, alongside the two photos taken in Detroit.

Mathers tagged Like to Know It, an app that provides links to clothing and products modeled by Instagram influencers. Mathers included a link listing the items she wore in the photo, along with links to where her fans can buy them. She has a profile there, where she shares links to the items she wears in every photo.

She also tagged photographer Ekira Christine.

Fans flooded the comments section to tell Mathers how much they loved the boots. They are Stefni Over The Knee Boots, which will set you back $80 at DSW.

"I love how everything matches," one fan wrote. "The boots are so gorgeous."

"I ain't someone for women's fashion, but CLEARLY her gear is always on point," one fan wrote.

"This outfit is everything," another chimed in.

"Where do you get your fashion inspiration from?" one fan asked Mathers. "I love your style."

Mathers has more than 1.9 million Instagram followers, who enjoy her fashionable photos that highlight her impeccable style. She rarely gets personal on the page though, and uses it mostly for professional reasons. She did share a rare personal message on Jan. 28, two days after Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash. The message showed how the Los Angeles Lakers star's death left everyone thinking about the fragility of life.

"I wasn't sure if I was going to post anything about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant and the seven other people involved in yesterday's incident," Mathers wrote in an Instagram Story post. "I usually don't speak on my platform about these topics because unfortunately, there are so many tragedies in the world - it would be impossible to address everything that goes on. However, this incident genuinely had me shocked and confused."

Mathers said she did not know Bryant or anyone else in the helicopter, but it was impossible for her to act like their deaths "did not affect me."

"It is human nature to feel," she continued. "To truly realize and see that these incidents can happen to anyone and anywhere is deeply upsetting. It is a huge eye opener. You never know how much time you have so appreciate every day. My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of everyone connected to this event and any other tragic events going on in the world."

