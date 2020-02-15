Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Sends Message to Single Fans on Valentine’s Day

Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of Eminem, has something to say to all her single fans who had to spend Valentine's Day solo. Mathers, 24, shared some stylish pictures (captured by photographer Erika Christine) all while wishing her fans the best. She urged everyone to "feel love" on the holiday, even if it's love from family, friends or from within. She also joked for fans to snack on some festive, heart-shaped candies.

Christine replied to the candy remark in comment, writing, "Or fish shaped..."

"u just reminded me to order some," Mathers replied, presumably referring to Swedish Fish candies.

Fans of of the young Instagram influencer responded with compliments and well wishes of their own.

"Pretty young lady! Happy Valentine's Day!" one fan wrote.

"you are beautiful omg," another wrote.

"You look so beautiful babe! Have a lovely day," a third commented.

"Yes- we love a self-love Queen [raised hand emojis, queen emoji] Happy Valentines Day to you and your doggos," another wrote.

As for Mathers' famous dad, he has been in the headlines this past week due to his surprise appearance at the Oscars on Sunday. He performed his song "Lose Yourself," which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003, as a redemption moment, of sorts. He infamously skipped the Oscars that since he did not think he would win.

"I kinda figured maybe since I didn't get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool," Eminem told Variety after the performance. "Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed 'Lose Yourself' on the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn't think it was a good idea. And also, back at that time, the younger me didn't really feel like a show like that would understand me.

But then when I found out I won, 'That's crazy!' That to me shows how authentic and real that award is — when you don't show up and you still win. That makes it very real to me.

Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images