Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Posts ‘Gloomy Skyline’ Shot Amid Chicago Visit

Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of rapper Eminem, has been spending some time in the Windy City, and she seems to be enjoying her time, despite some “gloomy” weather. The 23-year-old social media personality, posted a new shot of herself on Thursday posing in front of a window in Chicago. As she sits on a window sill, she looks out into the Chicago skyline.

View this post on Instagram a gloomy skyline is still a skyline 🖤🏙 A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Nov 14, 2019 at 12:27pm PST

Mathers is wearing a pink coat and black leggings, which she says were found at Nordstrom. She is also wearing a pair of Adidas tennis shoes.

The photo has received more than 90,000 likes, with loads of comments saying things like “So beautiful” and “You’re perfect.” However, there were a handful of comments that zoned in on her style, her demeanor or the view itself.

“Love the view of the buildings,” one fan wrote.

A second commented, “[By the way] this Adidas is super pretty.”

A third wrote, “Cool like her father.”

“I love your style,” another wrote.

This is just the latest picture from Mathers’ Chicago visit that she’s shared on Instagram. She shared plenty of Instagram Story shots from around the Illinois city this past week, as well as some uploads to her main profile

View this post on Instagram good morning Chicago A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Nov 10, 2019 at 6:09am PST

In one shot, she told the city “good morning” while looking out the same window from her most recent picture. She is seen in a small makeup mirror snapping the selfie as she wears a tan coat and a red-and-white button-up shirt. She also shared a follow-up photo in a coffee show reveal the rest of her outfit, which included blue jeans and a few gold necklaces.

She also popped into the comments of the coffee shop picture to answer a quick question from a fan.

“I love your little handbag,” the fan wrote. “Where is it from?”

Mathers simply replied that it was from upscale fashion brand Topshop.

Aside from venturing around Chicago, Mathers has been working hard to get her career as an influencer off the ground. As she writes in her Instagram bio, she is “attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents [her] life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing.” It’s apparently working, being as she has amassed a following of 1.8 million Instagram users.

