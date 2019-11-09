Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Contemplating Major Change to Her Hair

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is thinking about changing up her look. The 23-year-old influencer revealed in a new Instagram post that she hasn’t dyed her hair in over three years, hinting at a desire to do so. And plenty of fans were ready with their feedback.

“You could try some like platinum blonde highlights?,” one fan said. To which another replied, “I agree just a little to break it up, plus you look really good with blonde hair.”

“Auburn/honey highlights girl. Otherwise leave it, keep shinin,” another commented.

“Are you thinking of going blonde? You look great with blonde and brown hair,” a third wrote.

“Burgundy for the fall and winter is always so pretty!,” someone else commented.

“Gorgeous! Maybe go darker, I went lighter a few months ago and I was over it! Either would look good you!” a fifth fan gushed.

Someone else suggested something a bit wilder: “Would you ever try going a bold colour? Like a pink or something?” they asked.

Mathers may not have dyed her hair in awhile, but she has been showing off different looks. For Halloween, she sported two different costumes.

For her first outfit, she went as pop star Ariana Grande. She pulled her hair up into Grande’s signature high ponytail, wore thigh-high boots and added a flannel sweater dress and a choker necklace. In the caption of her Instagram photo, she added seven diamond ring emojis as a nod to Grande’s “7 Rings” song that inspired the look.

Her second Halloween costume was as a cat. She wore a furry black sweater, fake cat ears, and painted whiskers on your cheeks.

Those two costumes came after Mathers used her Instagram to crowd source Halloween outfit ideas.

“happy friday everyone!! i hope you have a spooky weekend. if you’re going to any halloween festivities comment what you’re being PLEASE! I need some inspo,” she wrote in a post on October 25. Naturally, she was flooded with great ideas from her 1.8 million followers.