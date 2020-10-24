Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers' Best Instagram Photos of 2020

By John Connor Coulston

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, hasn't posted on Instagram in a bit, but fans still have a fair share of snaps from the beginning of the year to revisit. Mathers, 24, is an influencer with a huge following (2 million) on the platform. She shares rare glimpses of her day-to-day life, including her outings, workouts and activities around her home.

She started the year with a flurry of stylish shots fit for a modeling portfolio. She shared numerous chic outfits all before settling in as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the U.S. She then posted a trio of images from quarantine before hopping off the platform for a few months. Scroll through to see her best Instagram photos of 2020.

Jan. 1

Mathers rang in 2020 in style, complete with a glass of wine. She captioned the photo, "happy new year [champagne glass emoji] i am so excited to see what 2020 has in store..."

Jan. 15

The Instagram personality's positive outlook for the year ahead continued with her next upload, captioning it, "2020 is definitely off to a busy start for me but im feeling so positive about this year!! how is everyone else feeling/doing?"

Jan. 28

Just trying to keep positive going into the rest of the week 🙏🏼🤍

This post from late January features Mathers in a casual, yet stylish ensemble. She completes the look with a perfect handbag and hoop earrings.

Feb. 20

Mathers added a pop of color in this February outfit. "Orange you glad i didn’t come up with a better caption," she wrote in the post's caption.

March 21

This quick series of selfies showed admirers her life around the house as the U.S. quarantine period began. "self-isolation day....7? i want to hang out with my friends as bad as lottie wants to go outside & i refuse to put on full outfits to take pictures⁣," she captioned the gallery.⁣ "but seriously it’s so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now! the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

