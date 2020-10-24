Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers' Best Instagram Photos of 2020

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, hasn't posted on Instagram in a bit, but fans still have a fair share of snaps from the beginning of the year to revisit. Mathers, 24, is an influencer with a huge following (2 million) on the platform. She shares rare glimpses of her day-to-day life, including her outings, workouts and activities around her home. She started the year with a flurry of stylish shots fit for a modeling portfolio. She shared numerous chic outfits all before settling in as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the U.S. She then posted a trio of images from quarantine before hopping off the platform for a few months. Scroll through to see her best Instagram photos of 2020.

Jan. 1
Mathers rang in 2020 in style, complete with a glass of wine. She captioned the photo, "happy new year [champagne glass emoji] i am so excited to see what 2020 has in store..."

Jan. 15
The Instagram personality's positive outlook for the year ahead continued with her next upload, captioning it, "2020 is definitely off to a busy start for me but im feeling so positive about this year!! how is everyone else feeling/doing?"

Feb. 20
Mathers added a pop of color in this February outfit. "Orange you glad i didn't come up with a better caption," she wrote in the post's caption.