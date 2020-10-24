Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers' Best Instagram Photos of 2020
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, hasn't posted on Instagram in a bit, but fans still have a fair share of snaps from the beginning of the year to revisit. Mathers, 24, is an influencer with a huge following (2 million) on the platform. She shares rare glimpses of her day-to-day life, including her outings, workouts and activities around her home.
She started the year with a flurry of stylish shots fit for a modeling portfolio. She shared numerous chic outfits all before settling in as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the U.S. She then posted a trio of images from quarantine before hopping off the platform for a few months. Scroll through to see her best Instagram photos of 2020.
Jan. 1
Mathers rang in 2020 in style, complete with a glass of wine. She captioned the photo, "happy new year [champagne glass emoji] i am so excited to see what 2020 has in store..."
Jan. 15
The Instagram personality's positive outlook for the year ahead continued with her next upload, captioning it, "2020 is definitely off to a busy start for me but im feeling so positive about this year!! how is everyone else feeling/doing?"
Jan. 28
Just trying to keep positive going into the rest of the week 🙏🏼🤍
This post from late January features Mathers in a casual, yet stylish ensemble. She completes the look with a perfect handbag and hoop earrings.
Feb. 20
Mathers added a pop of color in this February outfit. "Orange you glad i didn't come up with a better caption," she wrote in the post's caption.
March 21
This quick series of selfies showed admirers her life around the house as the U.S. quarantine period began. "self-isolation day....7? i want to hang out with my friends as bad as lottie wants to go outside & i refuse to put on full outfits to take pictures," she captioned the gallery. "but seriously it's so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now! the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"
April 22
Happy earth day to this beautiful planet! This has been such a weird and hard time for everyone, but as life has become slower people have more time to reflect.. I know if life were it’s normal busy self today, i might not have stopped to recognize earth day for as long as I have & looked through as many pictures of this pretty planet as I did. My appreciation for so many things is growing during this time, and today i know that next time i travel i’ll be sure to take in the beautiful scenery and enjoy being able to explore that much more. Stay safe, stay happy & stay healthy
While in lockdown, Mather took a but to celebrate Earth Day. She posted a fall photo while wrapped in a sweater, and accompanied it with a meaningful caption.
May 5
this has definitely been me more often than not lately 😂 ... BUT as things are starting to get a bit less chaotic/anxious i’m going to try to slowly get back into somewhat of a routine & start sharing that with you! not exactly sure what that will look like yet but at the very least i will be pushing my butt to workout! So keep an eye on my stories if you need some motivation because i know i certainly could use some lately 😂🙌🏼💪
Mathers' latest post, uploaded in May, sees her showing off some boring poses. She accompanied it with a caption all about shaking boredom and getting back into a productive routine.