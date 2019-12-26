Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Has Her Followers Dazzled by Her ’70s Outfits

Hailie Jade Mathers continues to wow her Instagram followers. The daughter of rapper Eminem recently showed off her retro-70s style in a series of new posts to help her celebrate her 24th birthday. With a follower count closing in on two million, Mathers’ fans were starry-eyed in response to her new pics.

In the caption of the first photo, Mathers wrote she “got groovy to celebrate 24,” while donning sequins in the booth of an old-fashioned diner. Across the series of nine photos, the settings were split between there and a roller skating rink, while each caption, when strung together, read “It’s my birthday and I’ll post if I want to.”

Not long after posting the set, she also shared her favorite pic in her Instagram Story, which featured her standing in front of a claw machine.

Among the avalanche of “Happy birthday” and “Merry Christmas” messages, fans showed their undying support for the Instagram influencer.

“Pure glamour,” wrote one user, while another wrote, “you get the best of both worlds today.”

One other user addressed the issue of having a birthday on Christmas, writing, “I bet you get hit with the worst ‘this is for your birthday and Christmas’ type lines.”

Mathers’ 24th birthday party did more than inspire an Instagram-ready photoshoot. Hailie Mathers’ adopted sister, Whitney Scott Mathers, was also in attendance and “feelin’ groovy.” The party also marked her return to the social media site after her last post in September. The 17-year-old was born in 2002, and is the daughter of Eminem’s ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott and tattoo artist Eric Hatter. Despite the contentious divorce from Scott, the rapper adopted Whitney Scott the same year she was born.

Always keeping with the holiday spirit, Hailie Mathers also posted a heartwarming message as part of her Instagram Story over Thanksgiving last month, thanking friends and family for the support they’ve given her.

“Just posting this to say how thankful I am for my life & everyone in it,” Mathers wrote in the post. “I hope everyone had a wonderful day & had the chance to step back to really live in the moment & be thankful for something.”