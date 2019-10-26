Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Poses Halloween Costume Question for Fans Before ‘Spooky Weekend’ in New Photo

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers invited fans to help with her Halloween planning for the weekend. The influencer posted a fall-themed photo on Instagram on Friday, asking fans what their plans are for this “spooky” holiday. She was even open to input on her own costume.

Mathers looked as idyllic as ever on Friday in her latest Instagram post. The model wore high-waisted black jeans and a white crop top, with a shawl hanging loosely off of one shoulder. As usual, she held a small cup of coffee in one hand, and smiled at the camera. She was standing outside on what looked like a beautiful fall day, but she was asking her followers for help planning a more festive outfit.

“Happy friday everyone!! I hope you have a spooky weekend,” she wrote. “If you’re going to any Halloween festivities comment what you’re being PLEASE! I need some inspo.”

The post picked up over 92,000 likes overnight, further proving Mathers’ massive influence on social media. Many of the top comments were simply fans doting on her, and showering her with compliments on her appearance. A few, however, did weigh in with their costume ideas.

“Going to a Halloween party on Sunday! I’m going as a dark mermaid! You’re awesome Hailie! I wish you were my sister!” one person wrote.

“Going to be slim shady,” added another.

“I don’t Celebrate Halloween but you’d Look so beautiful as Sleepy Beauty,” suggested a third.

Mathers posted anothe request for input on her Instagram Stories, directing fans back to the same post. So far, it does not look like she has responded to any suggestions, though perhaps the gears are turning.

Mathers is well-known to fans of rapper Eminem, who has included her in his lyrics since the beginning of his career. That makes things a little uncomfortable for Mathers, however, as fans sometimes feel overly familiar with her and her family. While her sisters stay more or less out of the public spotlight, Mathers has tested the waters of social media and found a lot of success on Instagram.

“[Hailie] has been my main, like source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born and I didn’t have a career, I didn’t have money, I didn’t have place a to live,” Eminem said in a radio interview with Sway. “So I think that really kicked me in the ass harder than anything was knowing that, and like, how I’m gonna raise her and like gave me that motivation. She’s always the driving force for me to like stay busy, stay focused and always been my number one reason for fear of failure.”

“I can’t fail, I can’t fail, because if I do, then… I can’t be a failure. I can’t have her grow up and not be able to say her dad succeeded…” Eminem added. “Truth is, she’s all I got in this world, like really. If anything ended tomorrow, she’s all that I have.”