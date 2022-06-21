Eminem Collaborator Arrested for Threatening Girlfriend

Detroit rapper Obie Trice, who is a former artist on Eminem's Shady Records label, has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend and her family. Trice was taken into the custody of the West Bloomfield Police on Thursday, June 16 and booked at the Oakland County Jail in Michigan on a charge of using a telephone to harass or threaten someone, according to The Detroit News.

Curt Lawson, the deputy chief at the West Bloomfield Police Department, confirmed the rapper's arrest to TMZ. Although exact details of the alleged crime were initially unclear, Lawson revealed to the outlet that the "Got Some Teeth" rapper was taken into police custody due to harassment of an ex. Lawson shared that Trice, who had been signed by a record label managed by Eminem in 2000, began sending threatening messages to a woman he previously dated sometime after they broke up. He also allegedly sent threatening messages to members of her family and also "showed up uninvited to his ex's family home on multiple occasions." Although cops became involved in the situation and warned Trice to stop his behavior, he did not listen. Police obtained a misdemeanor warrant when Trice continued to send threats to his ex and her family.

Per The Detroit News, West Bloomfield Police arrested Trice Thursday afternoon. The rapper was booked on a charge of using a telephone to harass or threaten someone just before 5 p.m. and held on a $10,000 bond. On the following day, he was arraigned in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and released at 1:37 p.m., CST. The charge Trice was booked on is a misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. It does not appear that Trice has publicly addressed his arrest yet.

The Thursday arrest marks the latest run-in with the law for Trice, who was previously booked for aggressive felony assault against a family member. In July 2019, the rapper served a 90-day jail sentence in connection to a December 2019 shooting. According to reports, Trice shot the son of his then 40-year-old girlfriend, who was living with him at the time, in the groin during an argument, which the victim got in the middle of. The gun was reportedly accidentally discharged and the shooting victim, who was 18 at the time, survived his injuries. Trice was initially charged with aggravated felony assault of a family member with a gun and contempt of court for violating a protective order before later formally being charged with a misdemeanor of possession of an unregistered firearm in connection to the shooting. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail in July 2020.