Rapper FBG Cash Killed in Chicago Shooting That Left Another in Critical Condition

Hip hop and the city of Chicago have lost another bright young rapper. Deadline reports that FBG Cash, was shot and killed in Chicago early on Friday, June 11. Per ABC7 Chicago, FBG Cash, real name Tristian Hamilton, suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in his vehicle in a Chicago neighborhood. The assailants are reported to have been in a four-door black sedan. Witnesses allege the shooters reportedly stopped, got out, and opened fire on the FBG Cash vehicle before fleeing the scene. A 29-year-old female companion of the rapper was also shot. She sustained gunshot wounds to the left arm and upper back and was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she is now in critical condition. The rapper was transported to the same hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

FBG Cash's music was beloved, and some of his music is considered violent with focuses on money, violence, and threats against his competitors. He was a known member of Chicago's Fly Boy Gang [FBG], also called the Clout Boyz or "tooka gang." Other rappers in the clique include Lil Jay, Wooski, Billionaire Black, Young Mello, FBG Dutchie, and the late FBG Duck.

Duck was killed in broad daylight in Aug. 2020. Like Cash, his killing involved four masked shooters as well, who left 38 bullet casings behind following an attack that lasted all of 15 seconds, per The Chicago Sun-Times. His killing is said to be gang-related.

Duck, real name Carlton Weekly, was said to be sopping for his son at the time of his murder. In April, Cash was asked about rumors that he was somehow involved in Duck's murder. In a YouTube video, Cash denied any involvement, insisting it was a "crazy internet rumor."

Cash had a legal record. Per the ABC report, he had served prison time on gun charges years back, and had been arrested again in 2021 after police said they found a gun after stopping Hamilton for driving erratically. Cash just recently released new music. His latest song, titled "Intro," came out just two weeks ago.