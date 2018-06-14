Emily Ratajkowski Shares Cheeky Pose in Saucy New Instagram Snap

Emily Ratajkowski is back on Instagram with a new photo showing off her body in a tight bathing suit.

The model took to the social media platform to model a showy thong suit from her Inamorata collection Thursday. She posed in front of a sink and multiple mirrors as she flashed a sexy look toward the camera with her derriere pointed straight at the camera.

Her polka dot swimsuit highlighted her behind in the photo, much to the delight of her followers.

“A very lucky outfit, it gets to hold you,” one user wrote.

“Ohoh… [smirk emoji] very very nice… Love you Infinity… Forever…” another one commented.

The I Feel Pretty actress is a habitual Instagram user, often delighting fans with her risqué poses and often-nude photos.

She recently made headlines when she posted a topless photo of herself with a vintage look. In previous interviews, Ratajkowski has said she is simply posting the photos because she wants to.

“From the beginning, when I didn’t have as much popularity, I made the decision to be as honest as I could about who I am and what I believe, and I have never apologized for that,” Ratajkowski recently told Glamour. “I could have been like, ‘I’ll never post a sexy selfie again because I want people to take me seriously as an actress,’ or I could have said, ‘I’ll never talk on political issues because I want people to see me as this sex symbol,’ or whatever.”

To Ratajkowski, her sexuality is a way of expressing feminism, despite what detractors say about her risqué shots.

“To start saying that certain people need to have a licence to be feminist is insane,” Ratajkowski said. “Emma Watson said feminism isn’t some kind of tool to beat other women with, it’s supposed to be a freedom of choice. And I believe in sexuality. I think it’s a wonderful thing and, if anything, I want women to understand their own sexuality outside of a patriarchal male gaze. We’re the core of sexual beings, and I think that’s something that should be celebrated rather than attacked.”

Ratajkoski made her second major film appearance in 2018’s I Feel Pretty, playing the role of Amy Schumer’s friend. The movie centers around Rene (Schumer)’s quest for true confidence and self-love. She meets Mallory (Ratajkowski) at the gym, and holds her up as the epitome of beauty. However, the story goes on to show that everyone has their insecurities, even a super model like Ratajkowski.

According to her IMDb page, Ratajkowski has at last three more projects coming out in 2018. Another TV movie is expected sometime soon, and it looks like the 26-year-old has nowhere to go but up.