Emily Ratajkowski Gets Cheeky And NSFW In New Snap By Friend

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has bared quite a bit of herself on social media, but this latest post definitely leaves nothing to the imagination.

The 25-year-old model literally stripped down to nothing and showed off her bare butt in the photo. The pic in question was taken by Emily’s friend, Lara Pia Arrobio. And in the photo, we see Emily standing on a balcony gazing out at the view with not one article of clothing on her body.

Her hair is tied in a loose ponytail and she holds her arms covering her ample bosom.

There wasn’t a lot of background on the photo, but Arrobio captioned the snap, “#ppandemeatpasta2015.”

You can see Emily’s NSFW pic here.

If you happen to follow Emily on social media then you know this isn’t the first time the model has shared borderline NSFW pics. Just a week ago she took to Instagram sharing a topless post of herself lying in a bed.

In the pic, she is lying her head on a pillow and using her arms to cover her bosom. The only thing she is wearing is a gold necklace with a charm on the end. Her brunette locks caress the side of her face. She kept the caption quite simple, writing, “Amore mio.”

Amore mio A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 25, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

