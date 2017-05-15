Emily Ratajkowski Shows Where She Got Her Bikini Skills From In Mother’s Day Post

Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram followers know that she is no stranger to showing off some skin on social media. On Sunday, the 25-year-old model shared an all-new snap that explains where she got her stunning bikini bod from: her mother.

Mama 💙 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 14, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

The brunette bombshell shared the photo with the simple caption, “Mama,” along with a blue heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The image shows the DKNY model rocking a leopard print bikini that flaunts her trim figure. Standing next to Emily is her mother, Kathleen, who is also sporting a striped two-piece. The two enjoyed a sun-filled poolside get-together on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Emily Ratajkowski skyrocketed to fame several years ago after appearing topless in Robin Thicke’s controversial music video for the hit song, “Blurred Lines.” Even though the appearance jump-started her career, Emily categorizes the experience as the “bane of my existence” during an interview with InStyle.

Up Next: Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless For Instagram, Gives Herself A Hand

“I wasn’t into the idea at all at first. I think I came off as a bit annoyed in the video,” she said. “Now, it’s the bane of my existence. When anyone comes up to me about ‘Blurred Lines,’ I’m like, are we seriously talking about a video from three years ago?”

The Gone Girl actress also explained that she has no problem with showing off her body, and doesn’t see why many people see nudity as “controversial.”

“It’s weird to me that the reaction to a woman’s naked body is so controversial in our culture. My mom taught me to never apologize for my sexuality. My dad never made me feel embarrassed. I also don’t think I’ve ever had an awareness of my own body as being super-sexual. It was always just my body.”

Even though she is one of the most sought-after models in the world, Emily admitted that there are parts of her body that she doesn’t “like.”

More: Emily Ratajkowski Spills Out Of White Bikini In Miami

“There are a few things I don’t like about my body, like that part of my thigh beneath my butt,” she said. “But my friends will say I’m crazy and I know it’s just my perception. You can’t beat up on yourself.”

As for her future as an actress, Emily explained that she wants to take a different approach than many models that pursue a career in Hollywood.

“I’m not looking to play the pretty girl type that you would expect from a model turned actress,” she said. “I want to surprise people. Maybe play the weird girl. It takes fighting for, which I’m prepared to do.”

[Photo Credit: Daily Mail, Twitter / @emratta]