Emily Ratajkowski Shows off Her Toned Body in New Instagram Photo

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t shy about flaunting her figure on social media. The 25-year-old model was back at it this week with a pair of all new steamy snaps that show her lounging around in her underwear.

At home 📸 @livincool A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

In the image, the brunette beauty is seen sporting a gray crop top paired with a high-waisted black thong. Her toned body was on full display as she shot a smoldering glance at the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Gone Girl actress shared the snap with the caption, “At home,” with a shout-out to photographer Emanuele D’Angelo.

Ratajkowski was clearly loving the racy getup as she proceeded to upload a follow-up post in which she gave her followers a glimpse at her posterior. While her back is to the camera, the British-born star whipped her head around striking a seductive pose.

At home 📸 @livincool A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Ratajowkski completed her look with a barely-there makeup touch and smoky eye shadow.

In 2013, Ratajkowski skyrocketed to fame after appearing topless in Robin Thicke’s controversial music video for his hit song “Blurred Lines.”

For the past three years, she has been dating musician and producer Jeff Magrid. When she isn’t spending time with her beau or posting risqué pics on social media, Ratajkowski has been making a name for herself in Hollywood.

In the coming months, she is co-starring in four films. She will be joining Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer in the thriller, In Darkness, and will be taking on a lead role in a romantic film titled Cruise.

Ratajkowski will also be joining forces with Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams for a new comedy due out in June of 2018 called I Feel Pretty. For her fourth upcoming film, Ratajkowski will be starring alongside Breaking Bad vet Aaron Paul for a flick titled Welcome Home.