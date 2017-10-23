Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Lazy Sunday Bikini Snap

Emily Ratajkowski has proven that she isn’t afraid to show off her bikini body on social media and she was doing just that once again this past weekend. The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to upload a racy snap in which she flaunts her figure.

Sunday 🖤 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

The Vogue cover girl can be seen in the black and white snap lying on her side wearing a bikini and several necklaces. She shot a smoldering glance at the camera as the light beamed off her brunette locks.

After the British-born star shared the picture on social media, thousands of her fans flooded the comments section to post their reaction.

“Perfectly stunning,” one user wrote. “Gorgeous as always, so pretty,” another commented.

This isn’t the only time recently that Ratajkowski has stunned her Instagram followers with risqué snaps. Earlier in October, the model shared several images from a photo shoot at a Moroccan hotel.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

In one of the daring photos, Ratajkowski can be seen wearing chocolate brown bikini bottoms while posing topless. She strategically protected her modesty by placing her arms over her chest while leaning against a wall on what appears to be an outdoor patio.

The photo shoot was done at the La Mamounia Marrakech hotel in Morocco. While there, Ratajkowski also donned a kimono while continuing to go braless for the shoot. See more pics here.