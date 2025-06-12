Emily Osment Looked Like She’d Been ‘Sobbing’ Ahead of ‘The Late Show’ Appearance — Here’s Why

Emily Osment looked like she was sobbing ahead of a talk show appearance, but she had a very good reason.

The Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert prior to the CBS sitcom’s first season finale in May.

While Osment looked as great as ever, she addressed on Instagram that she had looked like she was “sobbing the whole time (from joy).” She admitted that 10 minutes before her segment, she was actually having a “full allergy attack.” The attack was brought on by the fact that she hasn’t lived in New York for a while, and her body is “still rejecting that good east coast pollen!!”

(Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

Regardless of her allergy attack, Osment managed to power through the interview, which lasted just over seven minutes. It’s the first appearance of many, especially since Georgie & Mandy is coming back for a second season later this year on CBS.

Meanwhile, amid Georgie & Mandy’s success, Osment’s personal life had a bit of a setback earlier this year. The former Disney star divorced longtime partner Jack Anthony in March after tying the knot last October. Luckily, she’s had Georgie & Mandy to keep her mind off things, and it seems like she’s doing just fine by the looks of her Late Show appearance.

As for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, the Young Sheldon spinoff premiered last fall on CBS and received an early renewal in February for Season 2. The network’s 2025-26 schedule confirmed that Georgie & Mandy will indeed be back this fall, sticking to Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, fans can always catch up on the first season on Paramount+, as well as both Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory on Max. There will be a lot to look forward to in the upcoming second season, and fans won’t want to miss a single second.