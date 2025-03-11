‘Georgie and Mandy’ Star Settles Divorce After 5-Month Marriage, Secret Wedding

Emily Osment settled her divorce from Jack Anthony five months after they tied the knot in a private October 2024 wedding, TMZ reports.

The star of CBS’ Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, 33, filed the settlement documents on Monday, March 10, just three days after filing to end her marriage to Anthony, 42. Citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, Osment listed the date of separation as Dec. 7, 2024, less than two months after their wedding date.

Osment has not acknowledged her divorce, which was simple due to their prenup, on social media. The Hannah Montana alum has long kept her relationship with Anthony out of the spotlight, having reportedly met her ex in 2021, about two years before they announced their engagement on Instagram in June 2023.

Jack Anthony and Emily Osment attend a private event at the Hyde Lounge at the Crypto.com Arena hosted by Sandals Resorts for the Justin Bieber concert on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts)

“This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy,” Osment wrote in a since-deleted post, adding, “I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”

In October, after Osment and Anthony privately tied the knot, she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to share how proud she was that she and her husband had pulled off a “party” of a wedding. She explained at the time, “I mean, it was a wedding, but we brought all the elements about each other that we love so much, and our friends and family together. It felt like a party, which was the best.”

Osment’s brother, Haley Joel Osment, also had a special role in the wedding ceremony, she revealed, standing beside her as she said “I do.” The Spy Kids alum gushed, “It was really cute,” adding, “I loved being able to sort of have him support me in that way, to support both of us in that way. He just nailed it.”