Emily Osment is back on the market. The Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage star has gotten divorced.

Osment, 32, tied the knot with longtime partner Jack Anthony on Oct. 12, officially sharing the news during an interview with CBS Mornings the following week. Unfortunately, she has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason, according to ABC News. Per court documents obtained by GMA, Osment filed on Friday ahead of her 33rd birthday on Monday. Records also indicate that the couple separated on Dec. 7.

“I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision,” the former Disney star said in a statement. “Ultimately, it didn’t work out.”

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

Osment and Anthony met at a concert a while ago, and Osment revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post in June 2023 that the two of them were engaged. “This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend,” she shared. “I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours, and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”

Even though the split is surprising, it seems to have been for the better. At the very least, Osment has Georgie & Mandy to keep her busy. The series is currently in its first season and has already been renewed for Season 2. A spinoff of Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy also stars Montana Jordan, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez. It’s seen several Young Sheldon actors return, including Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, and even Lance Barber.

Osment and Anthony have mostly kept their relationship private, so it’s likely the actress won’t be saying a lot more about the divorce. She was previously linked to actor Jimmy Tatro from 2013 to 2015 and therapist Jim Gilbert from 2016 to 2021. Fans can see Osment’s on-screen relationship continue with new episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.