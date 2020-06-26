Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Loses Her Bottoms for Bikini Photoshoot With Friends

Actress and model Riley Keough has been using her Instagram to raise awareness on social issues and racism in recent weeks, while protests continue across the country. Between these serious messages though, she shared a less serious photo from sunnier days earlier this year. She spent some time with her friends in Ojai, California earlier this week, and shared one photo showing her without any bikini bottoms.

The picture was first shared by Georgie Flores on Wednesday and shows Keough only wearing the top of an orange bikini and a sun illustration over her behind. Keough's friend Gina Gammell, who is credited as a producer on Keough's movies Dixieland and Welcome the Stranger, is topless, with a heart illustration censoring the image. Flores' gallery included several other photos from the Ojai gathering with many of their other model friends joining the fun.

Gammell is one of Keough's close friends. In 2017, they joined forces to launch their own production company, Felix Culpa with plans to make "new, compelling" projects for the big screen. "We are, very simply, lovers of film and literature. Our company is dedicated to developing material that gives a voice to talent and stories that deserve attention and need to be heard," Keough told Deadline.

Krough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, is among the many celebrities raising awareness of social issues. She has shared posts about Black Lives Matter and shared a gallery of Black men and women who were killed by police officers. "None of them should be dead," Keough wrote on June 5. "Everyone must continue on this course until justice is served, examples are made, and changes are implemented. Educate yourself, sign petitions, donate, march."

In a more recent post, the Mad Max Fury Road actress joined the fight to get the Washington Redksins to change their offensive name. Keough shared an illustration of the team's logo with the words "Change it." In her caption, Keough said the name "cannot be tolerated any longer" and called on the NFL to have the name changed. "It’s racist, and unacceptable, our indigenous brothers and sisters deserve much better," she wrote. She also tagged IllumiNatives, an initiative to raise awareness of Native American issues.

Keough, 31, is best known for starring in Magic Mike, Mad Max Fury Road, Logan Lucky and American Honey. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the first season of The Girlfriend Experience. Earlier this year, she was seen in Zola, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Her next film, The Devil All The Time, will be released on Netflix. She also stars in Amazon's upcoming Daisy Jones & The Six.