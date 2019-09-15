Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Snaps Sassy Photo With ‘Girl Band’ Friends

Mad Max: Fury Road star Riley Keough returned to Instagram for the first time in several weeks to share a new photo with two of her friends. The Golden Globe nominee is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley and is Lisa Marie Presley‘s daughter. Her new photo earned plenty of praise from her 285,000 followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Sep 12, 2019 at 9:35pm PDT

The bathroom selfie included co-stars producer Gina Gammell and fellow actress Taylour Paige. Keough, 30, shared the photo on Sept. 12, and it was her first post since Aug. 21.

While the only thing Keough included in the caption was three heart emojis, her followers filled in the blanks.

“Charlie’s Angels could never 😂😂,” one fan wrote.

“Newest Girl band RIGHT THERE! 🤗💕” another added.

“The matching Louis makeup cases GOALS,” one chimed in.

“Girl Gang! 💕🎉🎊😍” another Instagram user added.

“🔥🔥🔥The perfect trifecta!!” another wrote.

Back in 2017, Keough and Gammell started a production company together, called Felix Culpa. As Deadline reported at the time, the duo acquired the rights to the books Sweet Lamb of Heaven: A Novel by Lydia Miller, Heartthrob by Nick Filardi and The Curse of Beauty: The Scandalous & Tragic Life of Audrey Munson, America’s First Supermodel by James Bone. Gemmell was also a producer on Welcome the Stranger, a 2018 horror movie starring Keough.

“Gina and I are so excited to launch Felix Culpa with three distinctive, character-driven stories,” Keough told Deadline of the new studio. “We are, very simply, lovers of film and literature. Our company is dedicated to developing material that gives a voice to talent and stories that deserve attention and need to be heard.”

“While Riley and I are interested in telling all kinds of human stories, as women filmmakers, we are proud that the first three projects out of the gate for Felix Culpa happen to feature wild, complicated, intelligent female protagonists,” Gammell added. “We look forward to discovering new, compelling material to bring to the screen.”

As for Paige, she is best known for starring on VH1’s Hit the Floor as Ahsha Hayes and was a dancer in Disney’s High School Musical 3: Senior Year. She also appeared on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2016 and is dating Grey’s star Jesse Williams.

Keough is best known for her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, Logan Lucky and Magic Mike. She also starred in the first season of The Girlfriend Experience, earning a Golden Globe for her acclaimed performance. Last year, she appeared in Under the Silver Lake, The House That Jack Built, Hold the Dark and an episode of Riverdale. She recently finished work on Earthquake Bird, co-starring Alicia Vikander and Jack Huston, and The Devil All The Time with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images