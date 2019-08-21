Elton John Slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Criticism, Says He Paid for Private Jet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under heavy criticism lately, for using a private jet to fly around on a family vacation with their young son, Archie. Now, music icon Elton John is slamming critics of the royal couple, saying that he paid for the private jet they’ve been using. Taking to Twitter, John blasted the “distorted and malicious” comments being hurled at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He also said that he was “deeply distressed” by the news reports being shared in the press, considering their recent stay at his personal home.

John also shared a sweet photo of the couple, as they were greeting some young children outside what appears to possibly be a schoolhouse.

The legendary musician then went on defending Harry and his bride, invoking his friendship with Harry’s famous mother as reason for why the prince is important to him.

I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. pic.twitter.com/WjVRDSMX0z — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

“Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death,” John added.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight,” he continued.

“To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™,” John went on to say.

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis,” the “Tiny Dancer” singer concluded his tweeted statement.

Many of John’s fellow U.K. residents praised John for his sentiments, with one saying, “You’re an absolute gem for doing this, not even their own family took action to defend them from incessant VILE media attacks & LIES. God bless you.”

“You are an amazing person and friend @eltonofficial. I’m so sorry you even had to put out a statement. It shouldn’t fall on you to, but happy you spoke up. The world can be cold a dark at times. I’m thankful for people like you, Meghan and Harry,” someone else wrote.

