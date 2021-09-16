Elton John in ‘Considerable Pain’ After Fall, Forced to Reschedule Tour

Elton John has officially postponed the remaining 2021 dates of his much-anticipated Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to 2023 after learning he would have to undergo hip surgery. The musician, 74, announced the news in a statement on social media Thursday, writing, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule.”

The Grammy-winner continued that he has been in “considerable pain and discomfort” after falling “awkwardly on a hard surface” at the end of summer. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving,” he continued. “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.”

John will also be undertaking an “intensive physiotherapy” program that he promised will “ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.” The “Rocket Man” artist promised his fans he would work hard to recover before the 2022 U.S. leg of his tour, which kicks off in New Orleans on Jan. 19. While he isn’t able to play his full three-hour set on tour, John will still perform a short five-song set at the Global Citizen event on Sept. 25 so as not to let the charity down.

So far, it is just the European leg of the tour being rescheduled, and ticketholders for the rescheduled performances will receive new event information as soon as possible. “I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer,” John concluded. “I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

The “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” artist announced earlier this month he will release a new album in October titled The Lockdown Sessions, featuring collaborations with popular artists including Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder and Stevie Nicks.