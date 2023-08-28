Elton John Hospitalized in France

Elton John has been hospitalized in France after suffering a fall. Page Six reports that the legendary singer was taken to Princess Grace hospital's orthopedic center in Monaco, after falling at his French villa in Nice. In a statement, a rep for John told Page Six, "We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure." The rep added, "Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

The fall comes as John, 76, has been spending time in France following the end of his final world tour, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. "I've had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. Fifty-two years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I to play music?" the singer told the audience at his final concert, per Page Six. "But, ya know, I wouldn't be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn't for you. You bought the singles, the albums, the CDs, the cassettes, but more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows, and you know how I love to play live."

The tour was originally set to end in 2021, but John had to cancel due to Covid-19. In April 2020, John announced that he was postponing his remaining Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour dates, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement at the time, John's representatives wrote that while "Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again," he is grateful for the "endless support."

Prior to the April 2020 cancellation announcement, John had postponed a selection of concerts through early May. "After serious consideration, it is with deep regret that Elton John will postpone a portion of upcoming North American dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from March 26 through May 2, 2020," read a statement on his website. "The May 22 thru July 8 performances remain as scheduled. This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The statement added: "Ticketholders of the postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled performances. Elton looks forward to continuing to perform for his dedicated fans around the world and thanks you for your support." John was eventually able to resume the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which came to a conclusion in Stockholm in July 2023.