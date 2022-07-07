Elon Musk Responds to Reports He Secretly Welcomed Twins Last Year

Elon Musk does not deny a report that he and a top executive welcomed twins last year. On July 7, the Tesla CEO posted a series of tweets that seemed to confirm the news.

In a tweet, the 51-year-old SpaceX executive said, "I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!" He also offered a message to his critics: "I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!" Musk spoke out after Business Insider reported on July 7 that he and Shivon Zilllis, the head of operations and special projects at Musk's company Neuralink, had twins in November 2021.

As documented by the outlet, Zilis and Musk filed two petitions in state court in Travis County, Texas, in April to have their children's names changed to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as their middle name." Business Insider chose not to reveal the twins' names due to privacy concerns. The news website also reported that a judge approved the name change in Austin, Texas, one month after Musk and Zillis filed the petition. Zilis and Musk have not discussed their children publicly.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Zilis has worked for Musk's companies for years. She is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, where Musk is a co-chief executive, and the company builds brain-computer interfaces. Zilis served as Tesla's project director between 2017 and 2019. Additionally, she serves on the board of OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research organization for which Mr. Musk was a founding chairman before leaving it in 2018.

In 2020, Zilis wrote about Musk, "No one's perfect, but I've never met anyone who goes through more personal pain to fight for an inspiring future for humanity — and has done so tirelessly for decades. Everyone's entitled to their opinion, but mine is that there's no one I respect and admire more."

His first wife, Justine Musk, gave birth to a set of twins and triplets with him, and he had two children with Claire Bouchard, better known as singer Grimes. Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child via surrogate in December, weeks after his child with Zilis was born.

The couple split up soon after their daughter was born. Grimes and Musk also have a son together, born in May 2020. In March, Grimes wrote on Twitter that she and Mr. Musk had "broken up *again*." Despite that, she called him "my best friend and the love of my life."