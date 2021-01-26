Elliot Page Files for Divorce From Wife Emma Portner After 3 Years of Marriage

✖

Elliot Page is divorcing his wife Emma Portner after three years of marriage. According to TMZ, The Umbrella Academy star filed the legal documents in Manhattan, seeking dissolution of the marriage. Page and Portner tied the knot in January 2018.

At the time, Page wrote on Instagram: "Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife." He began sharing photos of Portner in summer 2017. Portner is a dancer and choreographer who teaches at the Broadway Dance Center in New York. She was featured in Justin Beiber's "PURPOSE: The Movement" music videos and tour performances.

This news comes nearly two months after Page went to social media to announce he has come out as transgender. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," Page wrote in December. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page went on to write about the fear he will endure. "My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture."

Later in December, Page sent a message to his fans thanking them for their support. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you," he wrote on Instagram. "Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other." Page, 33, is currently known for her role as Vanya Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. He is also been in various films such as Juno, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past and Flatliners.