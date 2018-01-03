Ellen Page Marries Girlfriend Emma Portner

Ellen Page just announced that she and girlfriend Emma Portner are married.

The actress shared a photo of the couples’ hands side by side, each adorned with a wedding ring. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” she wrote. Portner’s post was almost identical.

Page and Portner made their relationship public back in July, though Page is so private it’s hard to know when they started seeing each other. Portner, a professional dancer, accompanied the actress to the premiere of Flatliners, while Page has collaborated on some of Portner’s dance videos.

The announcement has fans giddy, though many are wondering where and when the couple officially tied the knot. There were no pictures indicating a ceremony or a reception. Keeping things low key is exactly Page’s style, so there’s a good chance we’ll never know how the wedding transpired.

Page and Portner have teased fans with PDA selfies and heartfelt captions since their relationship went public, but not many realized how serious and committed they were. The comments sections of both posts are filled with congratulations and well-wishes.

Page came out as gay in 2014 at Time to THRIVE Conference in Las Vegas.

“I’m here today because I am gay,” Page said. “And because maybe I can make a difference, to help others have an easier and more hopeful time. Regardless, for me, I feel a personal obligation and a social responsibility.”