Elliot From ‘E.T.’, Henry Thomas, Arrested for DUI in Oregon

Henry Thomas, the actor who starred as the character of Elliot in the 1982 cult classic E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to KGW8, Thomas was booked into the Washington County Jail on Monday, Oct. 21 and slapped with the misdemeanor charge after the Tualatin Police Department received a call at around 8:30 p.m. that night about a stationary vehicle.

According to authorities, Thomas’s vehicle was sitting idle at the intersection of Lower Boones Ferry Road and Southwest 72nd Avenue in Tualatin, Oregon. When officers arrived at the scene, TMZ reports, they found the 48-year-old passed out behind the wheel.

Although police did not notice the scent of alcohol lingering in the actor’s car, they administered a field sobriety test after waking him and took him into custody on suspicion of DUI. He was booked for misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants.

It is unclear if Thomas has been released from custody.

Decades prior to his run-in with the law, Thomas became a breakout star in Hollywood when, in 1982, he portrayed the child in the film E.T. the Extra Terrestrial. In the film, Thomas’ character Elliot befriended the alien.

After starring in the Steven Spielberg classic, the actor went on to appear in dozens of more films and series over the course of the past three decades. Just two years after starring in E.T., Thomas took on the role of Andrew in Misunderstood, which was followed by portraying Davey Osborne in 1984’s Cloak & Dagger and Cody on 1985’s The Quest.

Thomas’ other credits include Gangs of New York, Legends of the Fall, Without a Trace, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Gerald’s Game, among many others.

Most recently, Thomas starred as the younger version of Hugh Crain in Netflix’s critically acclaimed horror series The Haunting of Hill House.

Renewed for a second season, titled Bly Manor, many members of the Season 1 cast – Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Catherine Parker– have been announced to be returning for Season 2, which will see the story transform into an anthology as it ditches Mary Shelley’s source material in favor of Henry James’ classic novella The Turn of the Screw.

Thomas was announced to be returning to the series in August, though his exact role remains unknown.

His next-listed credits are Dreamkatcher, Stargirl, Riptide, and Barely Afloat, all of which are either currently filming or in post- or pre-production.